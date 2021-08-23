NAHREP and Realogy Hosting 3-Part Luxury Webinar Series

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals is hosting a webinar alongside Realogy: “NAHREP Luxury Course Part 2: Understanding the Luxury Client.”

When: Wed., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT

The event will feature Ricardo Rodrigues, Coldwell Banker global luxury ambassador, International Luxury Alliance member and principal at Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates, as well as Lucio Bernal, global luxury ambassador with Coldwell Banker Realty in Palm Springs.

Content Square 1.

This is part of a three-part series, with the second part focusing on defining luxury and the luxury client, looking at different types of luxury and understanding luxury from a numbers perspective.

You can register here.