Cincinnati Broker Realizing American Dream for Clients With Home Warranty Partnership

RE/MAX Broker Leans on Cinch Home Warranty Partnership to Make Homeownership Dreams Come to Life for Her Clients



Christine Beresford, broker/owner of RE/MAX Preferred Group, has been working hard to make the American Dream a reality for homebuyers and sellers for over 27 years. As co-owner of the family-run Cincinnati brokerage alongside her husband, Myles, Beresford strives to help clients find a home they love while creating a space where over 150 agents across 10 offices can build their business and be successful.

With a long history of success, Beresford points to the firm’s partnership with Cinch Home Services as a key component that’s allowed them to stand out from the competition throughout the years.

In an industry where great customer service and reliable sources are key, partnering with Cinch was a no-brainer for Beresford. From assisting buyers and sellers with high-quality home protection plans to offering continuing education for agents, Cinch offers invaluable products and services as well as reassurance and confidence in every transaction.

“They have been a very supportive home warranty company over the years,” says Beresford. “If one of our clients or agents has an issue, Cinch is right there, willing to assist them and help them through the problem.”

Being readily available and easily accessible are values that Beresford and her team fully align with. Not only are she and her agents providing added value to their clients by offering protection for their home, but thanks to Cinch’s trusted and proven home warranty program, agents are armed with additional value.

“They are there for our clients whenever they have a problem with their appliances, or whatever the warranty may cover,” explains Beresford. “Cinch is there to make it okay—to repair or replace it—and they get right on it,” she adds.

“An agent can recommend or even offer to pay for a seller’s warranty during the selling period, and once it closes, the seller is protected post-sale and the buyer is protected from there on out under that home warranty,” explains Beresford.

With an environment inundated with more buyers than for-sale homes, Beresford believes it is even more important to be protected on both ends of a transaction.

“In today’s market, by having that home warranty in place, the buyer has protection if there’s a problem they were unaware of prior to closing,” says Beresford, who goes on to explain that home warranties are a key element for reducing transactional risk.

In addition to all of the incredible services that Cinch offers her clients and agents, Beresford credits her long-time, continued partnership with senior account executive Kathleen Oetgen as a critical piece of the puzzle.

“I can’t say enough about Kathleen,” says Beresford. “She answers her phone, and she’s always available. In our business, it is so important that somebody is there on the other end to help these people.”

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, Beresford boasts that Cinch and its entire team of representatives are very supportive and always willing to assist. Not only are they there to answer the phone, but they are also very serious about taking care of claims, both big and small.

“Cinch is a very professional company that has been around for a long time and has a proven track record,” says Beresford. “There are a lot of home warranty companies out there right now, but these guys have been around forever, and we can see why.”

