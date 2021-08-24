Why Communicating Like a Leader Is a Must for Real Estate Teams

Communication is primarily about creating a shared understanding. Nowhere is this more important than in sales, where your ability to communicate and persuade is crucial for your career success. Developing better communication skills and learning how to speak like a leader helps others feel heard and understood. This is necessary to be a top-producer in a low-inventory market like the one we are in currently. Communicating like a leader will persuade and educate your client to make an informed decision to hire you as their real estate professional. But the benefits hardly stop there. If you are a team leader, these skills will help your team members close more deals.

Becoming a Leader in Real Estate

Many real estate agents lose their clients’ trust and interest when they communicate by telling and impressing. It’s not your job to impress a client or to tell your client what to do. A real estate professional who is a leader, communicates by selling and persuading—influencing a client to act by giving them valuable information and service when they need it.

Work with clients and give them the information that they need but explain it in a way that motivates them to take action. Information is factual, but inspiration is emotional. Information gives individuals what they need, but inspiration pushes them to act on the information.

Ways to communicate and sell homes as a leader:

– Focus on the listener instead of yourself during a conversation

– Be energetic in finding solutions to their needs

– Tell stories instead of stating facts

– Inspire to action

How to Inspire Your Team Members to Sell Like a Leader

If you’re a team leader, you should be doing daily huddles with your team. Huddling is how need-to-know information gets shared, changes get made and assignments get handed out. Sharing a strategy with your entire team on how to make simple tweaks with how they converse with prospects and clients will help them close deals as well as grow their authority in the industry. All team members can benefit from this, including your admin staff who are not agents. When everyone communicates in a way that helps inform and inspire, you will be on your way to creating a strong and profitable team.

