Brick and Mortar Real Estate Added to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has added Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate to its global network. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the state of Washington and the 11th company in the state.

“It’s an exciting time in real estate and we could not be more excited to welcome Gina and Mike Styler to our ever-growing global network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Both true experts in the community, we are thrilled to have them representing the brand in Washington and provide their local expertise with a global footprint.”

Owned and operated by Gina and Mike Styler, the firm is located in Ellensburg, Washington, and brings 12 combined years of experience serving the Kittitas Valley and the surrounding regions. Gina Styler was named the No. 1 Lower County Real Estate Agent in 2021 and earned the title voted by the public of “Best Real Estate Agent of the County for 2020”.

“After years of building a successful real estate career, it was time to align with a global brand like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, to take the brokerage to the next level,” said Gina Styler, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate. “We look forward to building our legacy and elevating the real estate experience for our clients.”

By joining, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

“Ellensburg is known for its thriving art and culture community, supported by downtown organizations and the local University,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are proud to have Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate carry the brand into new markets in Washington.”

“As the most centrally located town in Washington state, Ellensburg offers the best of two worlds, small-town charm and a big-city feeling and we can’t wait to build our legacy here under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Mike Styler, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate. “We look forward to fulfilling our customer’s needs in the residential, commercial, new construction and luxury real estate areas.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.