NAR: Be a Part of Our Collective Force for Good

X
RISMedia Premium Content
Exclusive Must-Read Stories for
Daily News Subscribers
Sign up for free to continue reading.
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

NAR: Be a Part of Our Collective Force for Good

0 comments

NAR: Be a Part of Our Collective Force for Good
Share This Post Now!

NAR PULSE—Join in and encourage your agents to participate in the 2021 REALTORS® Are Good Neighbors Volunteer Days the week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 3. Start by choosing a good cause where you can make a real difference. Then, settle on a day, and rally your agents to volunteer! Learn more.

Boost Your Brokerage’s Value 
Research shows that homebuyers want, and will pay for, sustainable features like energy efficient appliances and low-emittance windows. Encourage your agents to use NAR’s Sustainability Program’s research, reports and resources to ramp up business and reach more customers. 
 
Try Out a New On-Demand Way to Learn!  
The Center for REALTOR® Development is proud to announce an exciting collection of microcourses available on learning.realtor for on-the-go real estate professionals! Each microcourse is curated by top real estate instructors and offers real-world education in easy-to-watch sessions online. Grow your business when your business happens, and try it out today! Take up to two microcourses free until Aug. 31 (an $18.00 value)!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

192.168.100.61