RE/MAX Results Foundation Raises Over $30K at Charity Golf Tournament

The 5th Annual Results Foundation Golf Tournament, hosted by the RE/MAX Results Foundation, raised over $30,000. All funds will be allocated toward providing homes and scholarships to individuals and families in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Held on Aug. 3, the tournament consisted of over 225 people total, including 192 golfers in attendance. Guests were invited to participate in games, lunch and dinner as well as a silent auction that went on throughout the duration of the event.

“I am thrilled with the direction the foundation is going and the impact we are having in our communities.” said John Collopy, founder of The Results Foundation, in a statement. “The turnout at the event was fantastic, could not have been better.”

The Results Foundation was founded in 2015 by Collopy and RE/MAX Results with the purpose of giving back to local communities. The foundation partners with local housing, education and community organizations throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin and has donated over $450,000 in grants and volunteered thousands of hours to help build a strong foundation for all.

“The enthusiasm for giving back and supporting the communities where we work and live has been uplifting and inspiring” said Blaire Molitor, executive director of The Results Foundation, in a statement. “This was exceptionally clear at our golf tournament, where over 200 supporters came out for an awesome fundraising event. It’s an honor to work with and support some amazing local non-profits, all committed to finding our neighbors safe and sustainable housing.”

The Results Foundation also hosts an annual gala where they raise money to help their community. In addition to the charity events, a portion of every closed sale from RE/MAX Results and Results Title is donated to the foundation. Individual agents also have the choice to donate a portion from each of their closing transactions to the foundation to help provide homes and scholarships to those who need it most.

For more information, please visit www.resultsfoundation.net/