What to Do If You Think Your Pet Consumed Something Poisonous

Household chemicals, human food and medications can be toxic to your pet. Make sure you know what to do if your pet eats or drinks something they shouldn’t.

Things That Can Be Dangerous to Your Pet

Cleaning products, laundry and dish detergent, insecticides and other chemicals can be lethal to a pet. Store them in areas that your dog or cat can’t reach or use child-proof locks to keep your pet out of cabinets.

Some common human foods and beverages, such as chocolate, grapes, raisins, garlic and coffee, can be harmful to animals. Don’t give your pet table scraps. You may not realize that you’re giving it something dangerous. Even if the food you give them is safe, your pet may think they have the right to help themselves to any human food, and they may eat something dangerous when you’re not looking.

Human and pet medications, both prescription and over-the-counter ones, can be hazardous to animals. Even if your dog or cat consumes a medication that was prescribed, it may eat an amount that is unsafe. Keep all medications, as well as herbs and supplements, in a place where your pet can’t get to them.

Signs That Your Pet May Have Been Poisoned

If a pet has consumed a toxic substance, there may be obvious signs that something is wrong, or it may be difficult or impossible to tell, at least at first. Your dog or cat may be tired or excited. They may lose their appetite or drink more water than usual. they may vomit, have diarrhea, cough, sneeze, have seizures or trouble breathing, or be uncoordinated.

The substance your pet consumed and the quantity will influence how the animal will react to the toxin. They may show only mild symptoms that may not begin right away. You may think that your pet is simply tired or a little under the weather.

The type of animal and their size are also important factors. Dogs and cats may react differently to the same substance. If a large animal consumes a small amount of a toxic substance, they may have mild symptoms, but a smaller animal that consumes the same amount of the same substance may have a life-threatening reaction.

How to Respond to a Potential Poisoning

If you think your pet may have consumed a toxic substance, contact your veterinarian, even if you’re not sure and the animal isn’t displaying any clear-cut symptoms. A poisoned animal’s condition can deteriorate if they don’t get prompt treatment.

Get your pet, and any others, away from the toxic substance. If there is a spill, move all animals to an area where they’ll be safe. Keep a potentially poisoned animal separate from others in case they have a toxin on their fur. That can prevent other pets from being exposed. Don’t let your pet groom themselves and don’t try to induce vomiting. Follow your veterinarian’s instructions.