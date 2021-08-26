Fair Housing: Being the Change in Tacoma

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of RELATORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



After an awakening about her own unconscious bias, Margeurite Martin uses her platform as a real estate blogger, podcaster and referral agent to engage with issues of equity and fair housing while spotlighting local neighborhoods and championing her city as a great place to live. See how Margeurite and many others help foster change and fair housing in Tacoma. Visit nar.realtor/fair-housing to learn more.

Watch the video here.