Learning to Step Out of Your Box to Increase Profitability

As margins continue to get squeezed, brokers are getting creative when it comes to generating new revenue and streamlining operations.



RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, will be addressing the topic of profitability, among many other timely and relevant subjects. Register today to hear from more than 75 of the industry’s most dynamic professionals, including the profitable executives who are continuously innovating and learning new ways to increase their revenue.



When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET



Register Now



Brokers, register now for Revving Up Revenue: New Ways to Increase Profitability—featuring Jim Fite, president of Century 21 Judge Fite Company; Larry Flick V, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® / The Trident Group; DeAnn Golden, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties; Felicia Hengle, president of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies; and Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner and CEO of Lamacchia Realty, Inc.



From adding services to cutting expenses, this panel of top brokers will share strategies for increasing the bottom line in today’s market.



As an attendee, you’ll receive access to the full replays of all sessions, like this track from our Spring Into Action event earlier this year: Gaining Control: Cutting Costs and Managing Expenses to Ensure Profitability.



Watch it now:

Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange 2021 Sponsors



Diamond Sponsors

Buffini & Company

Center for REALTOR® Development

Inside Real Estate

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group



Platinum Sponsors

Elm Street Technology

MoxiWorks



Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Homes.com

LoneWolf Technologies



Host Sponsors

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Rocket Mortgage

zavvie

ShelterZoom



Event Sponsors

David Knox Real Estate Training

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

RPR®

Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting



For more information on our Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, please visit www.ceo.rismedia.com.