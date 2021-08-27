ERAÂ® Expands in Texas With Brawn Sterling Real Estate Affiliation

ERAÂ® Real Estate recently announced that Brawn Sterling Real Estate, based in Midlothian, Texas, has affiliated with the ERAÂ® brand.

Broker/owner Erica Texada established the company in 2016. The brokerage currently serves Northern Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Last year, the firm’s 16 agents were responsible for nearly $26 million in sales volume.



“Erica’s strong entrepreneurial spirit has figured prominently in her success as a business owner. As she sought to secure a path for future growth, she looked to align herself with a partner equally invested in her success and we are thrilled that we are in her corner as her brand partner,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “With the backing of sophisticated systems, turnkey technology and proven training programs, Erica can focus on building her business her way.”



“Running a business is incredibly fulfilling, but in order to move my company to the next level, I needed the support of a global brand with strong local connections to propel me forward,” said Erica Texada, broker/owner and CEO of ERA Brawn Sterling Real Estate. “As a member of the highly collaborative ERA network, our firm will have access to best practices and insights from across the country. We are especially excited to create cross-referrals with our global ERA colleagues as we find more and more people relocating to the area.”

