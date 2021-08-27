HUD Providing Nearly $95M to Protect Families From Lead Paint

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded nearly $95 million to 28 state and local government agencies in 19 states to protect children and families from lead paint and other home health hazards.

HUD is providing these grants through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low-income families’ older homes. These grants also include more than $12 million from HUD’s Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to help communities with housing-related health and safety hazards in addition to lead-based paint hazards.

“With these grants, HUD makes it clear that ensuring healthy and safe homes for families is a top priority,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “A healthy home provides a foundation for a healthy life, and that is why HUD is committed to protecting families from lead and other home health hazards, and providing healthy and sustainable housing.”

These investments will protect families and children by targeting significant lead and health hazards in over 3,700 homes of low-income families for which other resources are not available.

