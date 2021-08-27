RE/MAX CEO Reveals New Leadership Book

Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, LLC, recently announced the release of his new leadership book, “Start with a Win: Tools and Lessons to Create Personal and Business Success,” available in-stores on Oct. 19.

Offering an exploration of how leaders process information and lead effectively, especially during times of crisis, the book provides practical lessons Contos learned throughout his career and as the head of RE/MAX Holdings.

Available for preorder, the book conveys how leaders recognize chaos and fear, and transform those negatives into opportunity—both personally and professionally.

In 2018, Contos launched a weekly podcast called “Start With a Win,” which focuses on the ways he integrates the ideas of building hustle daily and being intentional about making a difference into his daily routine. Building on the foundation of this podcast, the book aims to give readers renewed direction to improve their lives and their businesses.

“This book is my chance to put the hundreds of episodes we’ve released to-date, and all the learnings from those conversations, experiences and interviews, into a book reflecting on advice for running a business and enhancing relationships,” Contos says.

In the book, Contos draws from his experience leading RE/MAX along with time in law enforcement and as an entrepreneur, to help readers avoid the experience of becoming overwhelmed or burned out by relying on simple frameworks to organize thinking, negotiate so that both sides leave with a win, learn and grow throughout a career, and network and lead teams in any situation.

All proceeds from sales of the “Start With A Win” book will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals)—a 29-year partner of RE/MAX, LLC.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.