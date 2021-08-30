How Obesity Can Affect Your Pet

Obesity can affect overall health and quality of life, not just in humans, but also in our pets. Cats and dogs that are overweight are more susceptible to chronic illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer, as well as joint problems and other health issues, and they may not live as long as pets with a healthy weight.

What Causes Obesity in Pets?

Sometimes obesity is caused by an underlying medical condition. Older animals, pets that have been neutered and certain breeds are more likely to become obese, but the problem can affect any pet.

Obesity is typically caused by eating too much, exercising too little or a combination. Pet owners often feed their animals more than they need, give their pets an unhealthy number of treats and give in when their pets want more.

Not getting enough exercise is also a serious problem. Dogs have to go for walks or play in a yard daily to maintain a healthy weight. Owners who are overweight and have a sedentary lifestyle may not take their dogs on walks, or they may cut the walks short, which can keep their pets from getting the amount of physical activity they need.

Cats that live indoors need opportunities to play and activities that keep them mentally stimulated and promote physical activity. Pets that are bored may spend excessive amounts of time sleeping, which can contribute to weight gain and make them less inclined to play.

Since weight gain happens gradually, a pet owner may not realize how much a dog or cat has gained. A veterinarian may be the first to note that the pet is obese.

How Can You Tell If Your Pet Is Overweight or Obese?

If you have a dog or cat, you should be able to see and feel its ribs and waist. You should also be able to see and feel a cat’s spine and hips. If you look at a dog from the side, its belly should appear to be tucked up. Your cat should only have a small amount of fat in its belly.

What Should You Do If You’re Concerned About Your Pet’s Weight?

If your pet doesn’t meet these guidelines, it may be overweight or obese. Schedule an appointment with your veterinarian to discuss the issue. The vet will conduct a physical exam, weigh your pet and let you know what is a healthy weight based on its breed, age and other factors. The veterinarian may order some tests to find out if the weight gain is due to a medical condition. If so, your pet may need medication.

If your pet’s obesity is due to overeating and/or insufficient exercise, the veterinarian may recommend that you alter your pet’s feeding schedule or give it a different kind of food. The veterinarian may also suggest ways to encourage your pet to be more active.