LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Partners With Additional REALTORÂ® Associations

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance (The Alliance) has signed separate Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the California Association of REALTORSÂ®Â (C.A.R.), Indiana Association of REALTORSÂ®, North Carolina Association of REALTORSÂ®, Houston Association of REALTORSÂ® and the D.C. Association of REALTORSÂ®.

The agreements will allow The Alliance, which launched in October 2020 and now has more than 1,500 members, and its local chapters to engage with association leadership and membership on Fair Housing initiatives, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and promoting the needs of LBGTQ+ home buyers and sellers. Several groups will provide financial support for their local Alliance chapters.

“We are thrilled that so many REALTORÂ® associations want to partner with us to increase awareness within their membership as to how discrimination and unconscious bias toward the LGBTQ+ community are a deterrent on the path to homeownership,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, in a statement. “Not only are these groups aligning their DEI efforts with us,Â they also have made a commitment to help us grow homeownership levels in their states and markets. Along with the National Association of REALTORS’Â® partnership, which we announced prior to Pride Month, these MOUs are indicative of the support we have within the industry.”

UCLA’s Williams Institute reports that the LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is 49.8%, which is far below the national average of 65.4%, according to the U.S. Census.

The Alliance now has MOUs with the following REALTORÂ® groups:

– Austin Board of REALTORSÂ®

– Boise Regional Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Canadian Real Estate AssociationÂ®

– D.C. Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Houston Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Indiana Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Oregon Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Ohio REALTORSÂ®

– Missouri REALTORSÂ®

– National Association of REALTORSÂ®

– San Francisco Association of REALTORSÂ®

For more information, please visit realestatealliance.org.