Routine Inspections are Important, Even If Your Roof Is New

Roofing problems are sometimes obvious, but they often go unnoticed for years. Then, when a homeowner realizes there’s an issue, the situation is so serious that the roof requires significant repairs or replacement. Routine roof inspections can prevent this type of scenario. You should have your roof inspected once a year, plus after a major storm or any time you suspect there may be a problem.

Regular Inspections Can Detect Problems Before They Get Worse

Often, a roof leak occurs because a minor problem wasn’t found and addressed. Roof issues can be hard to spot from the ground. Even if you climb on the roof and take a look around, you may miss signs of a problem if you’re not familiar with roofing systems and don’t know what to look for. A roofing professional can quickly spot issues and recommend repairs so the damage doesn’t get worse.

An Inspector Can Find Storm-Related Damage

Sometimes storm damage is obvious. For example, strong winds may blow a large tree branch onto the roof or tear off shingles. In many cases, though, issues aren’t clearly visible, at least not right away. A roofing contractor can detect a minor problem before water damages roofing components, beams in the attic and insulation.

Routine Inspections Can Help If You Need to File an Insurance Claim

Homeowners insurance covers roof repairs and replacement if damage is caused by a covered peril. Insurance won’t cover roof damage if the issue is due, at least in part, to lack of maintenance.

If you file a claim for roof repair or replacement after a storm and you can produce documents showing that you had the roof inspected and maintained regularly, your claim will likely get approved. On the other hand, if you neglect maintenance, your roof gets damaged in a storm and then you file a homeowners insurance claim, the company may refuse to pay for repairs or replacement.

You Can Prepare for Significant Costs

A large bill for roof repair or replacement can be tough to deal with, but it can be even more unpleasant if you don’t see it coming. Knowing that your roof will need to be replaced in the next few years can give you an opportunity to save money or look into financing, as well as time to compare quotes from several contractors. That’s much better than experiencing a major roof leak, rushing to find the first available contractor and paying a large bill you weren’t expecting.

Inspections are Important for New Roofs

Even if your roof is only a few years old, it can still become damaged. A storm can knock a large tree limb onto the roof or loosen shingles. Those types of issues will require repairs to prevent more serious problems.

A roofing contractor may catch an issue while it’s still covered by warranty. That can give you an opportunity to get the problem fixed and prevent a more serious issue down the road.