Why Having a Relative or Friend Help With Home Improvements May Come Back to Haunt You

If you want to upgrade your property and you’re on a tight budget, having a family member or friend help out may seem like the ideal solution. That individual may charge you much less than a contractor would or may even agree to work for free. You may also think that fixing up your house together will be a positive bonding experience. There are also downsides to consider, however.

Your Loved One May Create More Problems

Your relative or friend may have good intentions, but a person without the necessary skills and experience may cause new problems that you’ll have to deal with. When it comes to major work, such as gutting a house or making plumbing or electrical repairs, it’s crucial to hire a qualified contractor. If someone who’s unqualified helps with the project, your house may not meet local building codes and may have serious safety hazards.

Raising the issue with your loved one can strain your relationship. You may also have to pay a contractor to fix mistakes the other person made.

It Can Be Difficult to Keep Things Professional

When working with a home improvement company, signing a contract is standard procedure. If you have a relative or friend help you with a home improvement project, you may think it’s not necessary to go through the formality of drawing up a contract. That can leave you in a bad position if the person you trust to fix up your home doesn’t finish the project or creates additional problems.

Even if the individual you hire is qualified and does a good job, it can be difficult to maintain a professional working relationship when you already have a personal connection. The individual may not stick to a regular schedule, may be less than tactful when disagreeing with your opinions and may go over budget without your approval.

The person working on the project may learn more than you’d like about your financial situation. The individual could share sensitive information about you and your finances with other family members or friends without your permission. That could strain your relationship with the person working on your house, as well as your relationships with others.

If one of these issues comes up and you try to address it, the individual working on your house may become angry or defensive. The entire situation can damage a previously strong relationship. Future get-togethers may be tense, and you may even stop speaking to each other.

Think Carefully Before Having a Relative or Friend Help With Renovations

If you have a family member or friend who is qualified to perform home improvements, you have a solid relationship with clear boundaries, and you can keep things professional, having that individual work on your house may be a good idea. If that’s not the case, hiring a contractor can protect your relationship and may save you money in the long run.