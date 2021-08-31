100 Top U.S. Metros Continue Seeing Home Price Increases

Home prices continue their upward trajectory, according to the latest reading of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI®). Year-over-year, second-quarter home prices increased by 17.4%, up 4.9% from the previous quarter. On a seasonally adjusted basis for June, the index increased 1.6%.

Key findings:

– Home values have increased for 40 consecutive quarters since September 2011.

Content Square 1.

– Prices rose in all 50 states and the District of Columbia between the second quarters of 2020 and 2021.

– These states had the highest annual appreciation: Idaho (37%), Utah (28.3%), Arizona (23.9%), Montana (23.7%) and Rhode Island (23.7%).

– These reported the lowest annual appreciation: Alaska (8.2%), North Dakota (8.7%), Louisiana (9.6%), Mississippi (11.4%) and Iowa (11.5%).

Content Square 2.

– Property prices increased across the top 100 largest metropolitan areas over the last four quarters.

– Annual price increases were greatest in Boise City, Idaho (+41.1%) and the weakest in San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, Calif., (+4.5%).

– Of the nine census divisions, the Mountain division had the strongest four-quarter appreciation—up 22.9% between the second quarters of 2020 and 2021 and up 6.8% in the second quarter of 2021—leading in annual growth for 15 quarters.

Content Square 3.

– Annual house price appreciation was weakest in the West North Central division—prices increased by 14.9% YoY in the second quarter.

The takeaway:

“During the second quarter, house prices peaked in June with an 18.8% growth rate compared to a year ago,” said Dr. Lynn Fisher, deputy director of FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, in a statement. “For the quarter, annual gains surpassed 20% in the Mountain, New England, and Pacific census divisions and in all of the top 20 metro areas.”