The Search Continues! Deadline Extended for RISMediaâ€™s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Nominations

Good news, real estate professionals! RISMedia is extending our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers nomination deadline to Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This allows you two more weeks to tell us about the fearless leaders and bold practitioners you know who make a difference every dayâ€”not only professionally but within your communities.

Our 5th Annual 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers is a one-of-a-kind recognition program designed to spotlight and celebrate individuals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

Candidates can be selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for a range of accomplishments, across eight categories, with attributes that include, but are not limited to:

Advancing the industry

Impacting change

Technological achievements

Diversity and inclusion

Business accomplishments and growth

Humanitarian efforts

Industry activism and support

Thought leadership and influence

Excellence in customer service

Creativity and innovation

Readers may nominate as many individuals as they like (one nomination per candidate and up to five individuals per firm), as well as themselves. Nominees can be from any walk of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including, but not limited to brokers; agents; service providers; professionals from the mortgage, title, insurance sectors, etc.Â

We need your help to identify the industryâ€™s most influential, creative and thoughtful members. For details and to make your nomination(s), visit RISMedia.com/Newsmaker-Nomination.

The hundreds of Real Estate Newsmakers selected by RISMediaâ€™s editorial team will be featured in an issue of Real Estate magazine and on RISMedia.com in early 2022. Additionally, an elite group of finalists will be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame at a canâ€™t-miss extravaganza in 2022. Stay tuned for more details!