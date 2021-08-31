â€˜Successful Agents Donâ€™t Prospect, They Share’ – Navigating Todayâ€™s Market Challenges

X
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

â€˜Successful Agents Donâ€™t Prospect, They Share’ – Navigating Todayâ€™s Market Challenges

â€˜Successful Agents Donâ€™t Prospect, They Share’ – Navigating Todayâ€™s Market Challenges
Episode #24
Darryl Davis
Founder and CEO
Darryl Davis Seminars
'Successful Agents Don't Prospect, They Share' – Navigating Today's Market Challenges

 

OverviewÂ 

What does it take to succeed in today's market? Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars, is all about connecting with customers and not forgetting to smile. As a real estate speaker, coach, and award-winning author, he focuses on helping real estate professionals succeed in improving their bottom line and creating connections with clients. In this episode, Darryl discusses different tried-and-true tips and strategies to help brokers and agents win during uncertain times and an uncanny market. 

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:43 The origins of Darryl Davis in real estate
1:48 How to win over FSBOs
3:13Why agents should put more focus on their clients
4:23How to break down walls and connect
6:50 How agents can master their communication skills
9:21Why agents should stop prospecting and start sharing
13:25How to design a career worth smiling about
15:54 Darryl's secret to approaching buyer/seller interactions
18:16How Darryl combines humor and keynote speaking
19:57 Darryl's advice on navigating the market as the pandemic wanes
21:40How to bring humanity back into real estate
23:27 Darryl's predictions for the future of the housing market
26:43How to win like the top 10% of agents

About Darryl Davis

Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars, is a real estate speaker, coach, and award-winning author. He has traveled the world, helping professionals build effective relationships and create lifelong customers. He helps people become more successful and increase their earnings while reducing stress and connecting with others more profoundly. Davis has been working in the real estate business for more than three decades, starting by carving out his pathway to success on the sales side of the industry. Now, he leverages his experience, humor, and energy to deliver hundreds of keynotes, workshops, and one-day intensive sales events globally with the mission of helping people “design careers and lives worth smiling about.”

