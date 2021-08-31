Real Estate Teams: Stay in the Game for More Sales This Year

In what has been a strong year for many agents and teams, a challenging year for others—and maybe a little bit of both—we are at the point where you may think that you have a pretty good idea of how your final numbers may look for 2021.

Don’t fall into that trap. Your year has a lot of life left in it, and the next four months offer incredible opportunities to connect with clients, gain new listings, and create more sales. Stay in the game by doing some or all the following activities immediately to generate more current year business:

Sponsor a contest for new listings. There is no surer way to create new immediate business in this market than to obtain a new listing. Keep your team’s focus on what works best by hosting a contest rewarding new listing activities. Give them a chart to track their own success and suggested activities, then post progress both in your office and via group emails to foster healthy competition and increased engagement.

Host call nights. Pick one afternoon and one evening weekly for the next month to make calls for new business. Experienced agents can be calling past clients, and newer agents can call FSBOs, Expireds, past open house visitors and their sphere. Make this event fun—provide drinks, snacks and prizes for new appointments. Also provide scripts to those that don’t have them already, and have agents share success stories from their calls at the beginning of each session to motivate the others.

Double contacts with your sphere. Whatever programs your team is using to keep in touch with their sphere, encourage them to double their efforts through the end of the year. A purposeful, concentrated blitz of calls, messages and meetings to potential clients and referral sources will create an influx of activity that will translate into current year sales. Supplement these contacts with an uptick in social media activity, too, specifically focusing on the benefits of listing or buying a home now. This coordinated approach will result in more engagement, more referrals and additional closed transactions before the end of the year.

Being focused on creating new sales opportunities now will allow you and your team members to turn a strong year into a record-setting year, or take a challenging year and turn it into one of achievement. Contests, call nights and increased engagement with your sphere are proven methods to make that happen, and they can be implemented both quickly and manageably. Take action now to make them happen.

Stay in the game. There is a lot of success still to be had in 2021, so make it happen now and have a great final four months of listing and selling more homes!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.