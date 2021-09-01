5 Design Secrets to Creating a Regal Home Office

Working from home has been and continues to remain prevalent, with no signs of it slowing down. In fact, according to a Gallup poll, the percentage of those working remotely exceeds 80% in some white-collar occupations. To create an office that will leave you feeling inspired, calm and empowered at home, a few design updates can turn a drab space around. Read on to find out the design updates you can make to create a regal home office.

Built-In Shelving

Built-ins bring a custom look to any space and provide functional storage space. Depending on your storage needs and items you want to display, your built-ins can include closed and open shelving. The open shelving is perfect for displaying items that reflect your interests that may not otherwise have a space within your home. Don’t forget to style the shelves with Zoom calls in mind!

Natural Lighting

Sunlight is a natural mood booster, which can be a tremendous asset during long Zoom calls. Ensuring ample sunlight can come through the windows will give you an energy boost and help you concentrate and sleep better. Additionally, task lighting throughout the room will provide subtle light that is functional and creates a soft, relaxing glow.

Sound-Proofing

Concentrating while working from home can often be difficult due to the sounds of daily household life. Soundproofing your office can help muffle these distractions. Adding carpet and additional furniture will somewhat absorb the sound; however, installing a solid core door and acoustic board behind the drywall and under the flooring will ensure you’re able to achieve your desired silence level.

Re-Imagined Office Furniture

A traditional desk doesn’t always need to be included in a home office. For example, a round dining table, no less than 36 inches, instead of a desk, creates a luxurious look. It also creates a more flexible space. With a round table, children can join you to work on homework, visitors can comfortably pull up a place to sit, and when it’s time to close the laptop, you can use the table as a surface to play a game or pursue a hobby.

If you prefer to be more comfortable during long days of calls and spreadsheets, having a place to lounge may be best for you. A sofa or chaise lounge can be the perfect reprieve you need from sitting in an office chair all day.

A Movement Corner

If you don’t have the flexibility to leave your office during the workday, creating a movement corner in your office can do wonders for your productivity. Whether it’s an exercise bike, treadmill or elliptical machine, being able to move around during the workday can give your brain and body the boost it needs to make it to the end of the day.

Making several strategic updates can transform your office from an area where you watch the clock to a room that feels like your own oasis.