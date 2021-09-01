7 Unexpected Wall Treatments

If you’re looking to elevate your painted walls, the options for alternative wall treatments are nearly limitless. Covering your walls with more than just paint can upgrade your home to new proportions, whether you use wallpaper, tile, textiles and more. Here are seven unexpected wall treatments that will impress your guests and make your home feel truly personal to you.

Wall Murals

A large-scale wall mural can be hand-painted directly onto your wall, or you can use a wallpaper mural that is custom-cut to the size of your wall. Wallpaper murals are typically created by hand, so both options will offer a completely custom look. Regardless of the size of the room, a mural will add interest, depth and dimension.

Textile Wall Coverings

Walking into a room that is adorned with textile wall coverings feels like a hug is enveloping you. From leather to velvet to upholstery, textile wallcoverings are a luxe alternative to wallpaper and add elegance and warmth. Plus, they are great for soundproofing, so textile wallcoverings are excellent for home offices.

Hang a Rug on the Wall

Hanging a rug on the wall is an entirely unexpected look that creates a conversation piece and adds sophistication and depth to a room. A vintage rug you may have picked up on your travels is an excellent choice for a piece that would add interest to a wall. This type of wall covering is best in the living room or bedroom.

Out-of-the-Box Wallpaper Application

Wallpaper doesn’t need to be limited to the walls only. For example, wallpapering only the ceiling is an unexpected touch that will add both whimsy or sophistication, depending on the print. Or, wallpapering both the walls and the ceiling adds drama and can even help the room appear larger by visually lengthening the walls. Alternatively, you can use two complementary prints for the ceiling and the walls. Two tips to keep in mind are matching colors, not prints, and selecting prints with different size scales.

Tonal Look

While traditional white trim is a classic look, a tonal space can result in a designer-inspired look. Creating a tonal look can be accomplished by using only paint or using a blend of materials. The key is to stick to one color or one color family. For example:

Create a moody, sophisticated office with a single deep color, navy or dark green, from the baseboards to the ceiling. Using different finishes, such as semi-gloss on the trim and satin on the walls, will prevent the space from falling flat.

Use the same color in different tones in the room. This may mean a pale blue on the walls and a deeper, dustier blue on the moulding, casing, trim and doors.

Expand beyond paint by tiling or wallpapering the walls and using the same color paint for the moulding, casing, trim and doors.

Tile the Walls

Tiling your bathroom walls creates a more luxe, custom look that paint alone can’t accomplish. A traditionally tiled wall creates a finished look. Tile options vary from carrying the floor tile up the walls to creating a large-scale mosaic with penny round tiles. For a true statement wall, a marble bathroom wall can be stunning.

To up the sophistication in your kitchen design, apply your backsplash tile up to the ceiling. For a truly seamless look, use your counter surface material, such as marble, all the way up the wall.

Millwork

Wood wall treatments are both classic and on-trend. Wainscoting is a timeless way to add depth, dimension and interest to a room. Various millwork techniques, such as picture moulding, board and batten, or bead board add richness to a space that a non-textured wall can’t offer.

The texture, interest, depth and sophistication of various wall coverings are both conversation starters and will help your home feel unique to you.