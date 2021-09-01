7 Ways to Transform Your Guest Room Into a Luxury Retreat

Creating a relaxing escape for house guests by upgrading your existing guest room. Transforming your guest room into a calming oasis will help your guests unwind after a busy day of visiting. Consider the below elements you can incorporate into your guest room, so they can feel like they are on a luxury getaway within your home.

Upgrade the Window Treatments

A four-star stay isn’t complete without blackout shades—extra points if they are automated. Investing in automated shades will let your guests blissfully catch up on sleep and be ready to face the day on their terms by simply pressing a button on the remote. Then, layer custom drapes over the blackout shades to frame the window and add height for an added design element.

Display Better Bedding

Treat your guests to a new, luxe mattress from an online company such as Casper, Tuft & Needle, Leesa or Saatva, or tried and true brands such as Sleepy’s or Tempur-Pedic. Once you’ve established the foundation, invest in high-quality sheets, a 100% down duvet color, an ample pillow selection and extra blankets. Finally, display a bottle of pillow mist on the nightstand for your guests to spritz before falling deep into slumber.

Offer Bathing Belongings

Leave a stack of bath towels, hand towels and washcloths for your guests so they don’t need to search for one on their own. Accompany these necessities with a basket of toiletries they might need if they have forgotten theirs at home. Fill the basket with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, body lotion, deodorant, razor, floss, etc. Leaving a unisex robe and disposable spa slippers will help your guests feel at home so they don’t need to bring their clothes into the bathroom.

Ensure the back of the guest room door has a hook to hang a wet towel to eliminate any questions your guests may have about where to leave them when they are done.

Provide Ample Storage Space

A luggage rack will help your guests quickly access their belongings without digging through a suitcase on the floor. Try to keep the guest room closet empty, so guests who have a more extended stay can hang up their items. Don’t forget to fill the wardrobe with velvet hangers to add an extra luxe touch.

Be sure you have enough surface space for your guests to set down items such as jewelry, electronics, makeup, etc. This surface may be a desk or console table.

Create a Lounge Space

Whether your guests need to catch up on work, take a phone call or put on their shoes, a place to sit is essential to have in any guest room retreat. Adding an ottoman and side table accompanied by several magazines, a current newspaper and a phone charger add an extra gracious touch.

Style Nightstand Necessities

Once it’s time for your guests to retreat to their room, ensure they have all the comforts they need to get a good night’s rest. Ensure the nightstand is outfitted with a clock, lamp, a water carafe filled with fresh water and, for an extra touch, add fresh flowers to breathe life into the room.

Create a Snack Station

Everyone needs a few moments to themselves, so offer some sustenance so your guests can recharge in solitude. For example, create a coffee bar in a guest room complete with a Keurig machine, a beverage refrigerator and snacks so your guests can enjoy their morning coffee in solitude if they prefer.