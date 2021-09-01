Creating a Nursery Oasis for You and Your Baby

Designing a nursery can be a sentimental experience and even overwhelming if it’s your first baby. A vital factor to keep in mind when designing a nursery is it should be a space where you feel comfortable and relaxed. Once your baby is a toddler, you can redesign the space to better reflect his or her interests. But for now, a nursery should be a calming oasis, so you can soak in the baby cuddles, and most importantly, be an environment that begets sleep. Read on to learn how to create a soothing nursery retreat that both you and your baby can enjoy.

Safety Above All

The room’s safety is of utmost importance when designing a nursery. The crib is typically the focal point and it should be visible from the doorway. It’s best not to include items hanging over the crib, glass top tables and sharp edges in your nursery design scheme. Round furniture, upholstered pieces, soft rugs, covered outlets and hidden cords should be your priority. To add extra interest to the room and to captivate your baby’s attention, wallpapering the ceiling will give them something to observe while eliminating any temptations to grab potentially hazardous items.

Strategically Selected Furniture

A stylish daybed can be a life-saver during the early days of sleepless nights. It is streamlined to be tucked into a corner and can give you a place to catch some sleep if your baby is waking up frequently.

An oversized ottoman offers a host of benefits to a nursery. An ottoman gives you a place to rest your feet during late-night feedings. You can also use it to change your baby’s diaper during the early months. Additionally, an ottoman can serve as additional storage for the abundance of baby blankets you will inevitably accumulate. When your baby begins to explore walking, he or she can use it for extra balance and to gain confidence.

Window Treatments

The gift of sleep—for both you and your baby—is priceless. Invest in motorized window shades and layers with black-out curtains to ensure the room stays extra dark and to add softness to the room. Using a French return rod will allow the curtains to wrap around the window, ensuring any remaining slivers of light are blocked when hanging curtains.

Skip the Baby Furniture

Other than a crib, select pieces that have more longevity. For example, an investment dresser instead of a changing table will allow you to incorporate it into the room’s design scheme as your child grows up. Simply adding a changing cushion and basket for changing essentials is all you need to transform the surface into a changing table.

Storage Solutions

As sweet as they are, babies can be messy and accumulate many things. So whether you build a custom closet they can grow into, or you have an ample amount of baskets and storage solutions readily accessible, having an organization system is vital for your own relaxation.

The baby years are short and can be very challenging. Creating a soothing escape for your baby can relieve the stressors that come with newborn days.