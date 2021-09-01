Design an Upgraded Wine Room With These Must-Have Elements

A wine room is a place of both function and aesthetic. While the climate is the most essential factor of a wine room, it can also be a place to entertain and relax. As a result, the potential spots to install a wine room can be endless. Whether you live in a sprawling estate or have a penthouse in the city, wine rooms can have a place in every home. Read on to find out what goes into having a luxury wine room in your home.

Forget the Size

If you don’t think you can fit a wine room in your high-rise penthouse, think again. Building a wine room comes down to creativity. Whether you’re converting a closet, transforming a pantry or making a glass front wine pod in the corner of a room, a custom wine room can be designed in any size home. The size of the wine room doesn’t matter as much as the temperature and humidity within the chamber.

Make it the Focal Point

A wine room doesn’t need to be relegated to the basement. Instead, a beautifully designed wine room can be the focal point of a room, whether it’s the dining room, library or kitchen. Transforming unused space into a wine pod or wine wall creates a beautiful focal point and can be designed to blend in with the style of the rest of the room.

Include a Tasting Room

Adding a tasting space to a wine room takes it from a storage space to an entertainment area. A wine barrel as a tasting table will bring authenticity to the space, while a dining table can accommodate a crowd. If you prefer to keep the area more low-key, creating a tasting corner with two comfortable chairs and an end table will make for a relaxing escape.

Create a Secret Hideaway

Secret spaces bring intrigue to any home. A hidden wine room is the ultimate private hideaway. A concealed wine room may be hidden behind a wall covered by a painting, accessible by opening a set of bookshelves or even through a secret opening in the floor.

Ensuring the Correct Climate

The design of a wine room doesn’t mean anything if the climate isn’t optimal. For example, a wine room should be at 55 degrees Fahrenheit and 65-75% humidity. There should be no natural light to prevent the wine from reacting with the sun. The climate control system should automatically adjust to any changes in temperature and humidity.

Secure the Space

With a sizable collection at stake, installing a layer of security will keep your wine protected. You can easily do this by installing a keyless lock you can access via a code or fingerprint.

Expansion Plans

As you build your wine room, remember that you will continue to acquire new bottles. A general rule is to leave space to accommodate 25-30% growth or 100 additional bottles. You may have empty storage racks at first, but you will be glad when you have the extra space after a weekend in wine country.