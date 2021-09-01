Dorm Essentials to Send With Your Kids This Year

It’s back-to-school for kids of all ages. For many parents, that means heading to the store in search of glue and scissors. However, for parents of students headed for college, your school supply list may be a little different. Send your students to school prepared this year by making sure you gather these dorm essentials.

Bedding, Bath and Laundry Essentials

Student dorms often include mattresses, but a mattress pad may add additional comfort. Sheets, blankets and bedding are necessities, but be sure to check the mattress size before purchasing any items. Many dorms use extra long mattresses, so be prepared. Towels, bathroom rugs and small area rugs should also be on your list. Don’t forget laundry baskets, detergent and fabric softener so your student can wash their bedding and clothing.

Decor and Organization

Dorms, like rental homes, will have strict rules about what kinds of decor are approved. Most dorms will likely not allow residents to use nails, screws or paint to decorate or organize. Purchase damage-free hanging options, like command hooks, and opt for some removable organization items. Rolling carts are ideal for dorm rooms and can be moved around during study time or relaxation time. These can be used to house anything from snacks to school supplies.

Electronics

Laptops, printers and other electronics may be available through your kid’s school. Be sure that you know what is accessible to your student and plan accordingly. For instance, if the university provides laptops, you won’t want to purchase one unnecessarily, but you may find purchasing a printer is worthwhile if your student will need to constantly travel across campus and pay a few dollars to the library every time they need to print a research paper.

Cleaning and Toiletries

Dorms are often the first time many kids live alone and enter adulthood. Be sure that your student is equipped with all the stuff they need to clean properly. The dormitory will likely have a vacuum for residents to use, but a small, handheld vacuum for crumbs could be useful. Cleaning sprays, reusable wipes or disposable paper towels, sponges and other cleaning items need to be purchased. Naturally, don’t forget toiletries, shower curtains and toilet paper.

First Aid and Health Items

Your student will likely have access to a university nurse and a dormitory first aid kit, but being prepared is always a good thing. Be sure to get a basic first aid kit and pre-purchase a small stock of over-the-counter medicine for digestive issues, headaches and coughs or colds. Disposable masks, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and health insurance information is also important.