Great Tips to Save Money on Home Decor

A well-decorated home is welcoming and inviting, and when it reflects your personal style, it serves to make you truly feel “at home.” Unfortunately, trendy decor is often expensive. If you want to give your home decor a boost, but balk at the thought of most department store ticket prices, you’re not alone. Follow these tried-and-true tips your decor-genius friends are likely already using.

Buy Second-Hand Items

Decor trends come and go, and so do people’s personal styles. When others tire of their decor items, you can score an excellent deal. Unlike clothing items or furniture, used home decor will rarely show any signs of wear or tear, even if it was used for years.

Second-hand paintings, tapestries and other wall art are perfect if you are new to purchasing thrifted or pre-owned belongings. These items may lose some of their value from the initial purchase, ensuring you get a great deal, but you rarely have to worry about wear or sanitation issues that can come with other used items.

Look for second-hand decor items at:

Flea Markets

Garage or Estate Sales

Online Swap or Resale Sites

Local Thrift Stores

Search for a Better Deal

If you find a decor item you love from an expensive retailer, you may not need to pay full price. Simply perform a Google search using the item’s description to see if other retailers offer that same item at a better deal. Consider searching for that exact item and brand (you can even use image search to make the process easier) or simply settle for an item that features a similar design from a less expensive brand.

To further your savings, search for a coupon code or download a coupon code extension for your internet browser. These apps and browser extensions will search the internet for any coupons or deals that you can use.

Make It Yourself

With the plethora of free information online, there’s likely a tutorial to DIY any decor item you may dream of having. When it comes to making your own decor or art, there are a lot of in-person and online options to pick from: