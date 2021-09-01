Home Organization Fads That Will Not Be Here to Stay

Everyone dreams of having a seamlessly organized home. Between social media influencers, television series and magazine articles, there’s no shortage of organization tips out there. Unfortunately, some tips offer less in form and function for the average household. These organization fads are likely not here to stay as a result.

Rainbow Arrangements

The social media organization craze of rainbow color organization may look beautiful in photos, but it may not be practical for everyday living. From pantry staples and toy shelves to bookshelves, proponents claim that the aesthetic advantages are only the beginning. While a rainbow-organized bookshelf may be easier for a non-reading child to navigate, the work of decanting pantry staples and moving items apart for the sake of color-coordinating makes this organization arrangement non-intuitive for the average home. Keep this fad in the toy room.

Backward-Facing Books

Inspired by the neutral colors of minimalist living, some decor-enthusiasts insist that backward-facing books are the best way to achieve an organized and visually calming aesthetic. Facing your book spines backward may prevent visual clutter, but it can make regularly navigating your bookshelf a difficult task. If this look is extremely appealing, opt instead to create or purchase uniform dust covers for your books and add the titles to the spines. Alternatively, look for decor-focused collections of your favorite titles that feature stylish bindings. This can achieve the same look without the inevitable lack of organization that this fad will cause.

Decanted Everything

Celebrity home tours feature beautifully organized rooms, even down to the refrigerator and pantry. And while it can be tempting to model your home after the organization strategies you see in your favorite celebrity magazine, it’s best to keep in mind that they likely have teams ready to assist them with keeping their home in check. While decanting all of your pantry staples and refrigerated items, then placing them in clear jars and lidded containers may look beautiful, it can be a time-consuming task. Ask yourself if you are ready to commit a few hours each shopping trip to maintain your fridge and pantry decanting. If not, or if you have concerns about needing labels due to allergies or other dietary reasons, you may find that keeping your ingredients in their original packaging is a much better plan. Bonus? You’ll never wonder if you reached the “best by” date on that special flour alternative months ago.