Home Warranty Provides Competitive Edge in Today’s Booming Market

Dan McQuillen, broker/owner of The Danberry Co., REALTORS® in Toledo, Ohio, understands the importance of partnering with vendors he can trust. He got his start in real estate in 2004 as a REALTOR® before earning his broker’s license in 2006. Throughout it all, one of the constants in his career has been Cinch Home Services—an award-winning home warranty company.

“They’re ahead of industry standards,” says McQuillen, who has been working with Cinch for the last 15 years. “Besides the warranty itself, there are some really nice perks that they offer. For example, [Cinch offers a] $100 credit for HVAC cleaning after 10 months of living in the property. They also provide locksmith services for a new homeowner who locks themselves out of the house.”

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, Cinch plans offer additional features that separate the company from the competition. These include multi-year pricing discounts and a premier upgrade package that provides buyers with up to $1,000 of coverage for non-covered charges that can be used twice a year. Better yet, all covered repairs are backed by the industry’s only 180-day service guarantee.

According to McQuillen, encouraging agents to include a Cinch home warranty at the time of listing goes a long way toward providing sellers a little piece of mind not only through the sales process, but also during the inspection.

“There have been a number of times that a Cinch home warranty came into play to save a deal at the inspection because of something like a cracked heat exchange in a furnace,” says McQuillen. “We also encourage every buyer to ask for a Cinch home warranty in their offer to purchase.”

Recently, Cinch has begun offering discounted pricing on their home warranty for a higher deductible, which has positively impacted buyers who need to make a competitive offer to get into a home in today’s hot market.

Although the benefits of working with Cinch are numerous, McQuillen explains that his clients’ peace of mind is the biggest thing for him. When buyers decide to work with Cinch, they know that if something goes wrong with the major components of the home, it will be covered under the warranty.

“In a normal market, the warranty being offered in the listing has helped separate our listings from those not offering a warranty,” says McQuillen.

Aside from the high level of service that Cinch provides, McQuillen also speaks highly of Maggie Schmidt, the sales representative he works with directly.

“Maggie is an amazing partner,” says McQuillen. “She’s always available for phone calls from agents or even their clients. She has a calming presence about her that diffuses any tense situations that may arise. Customer service is her top priority, and she excels at that more than anyone I have seen in any industry.”

He also compliments Schmidt for being extremely knowledgeable about Cinch’s products.

McQuillen goes on to say that the service he and his agents receive from Cinch is top notch. Schmidt and other sales representatives are available after hours and can even be reached during the weekend.

“They do everything they can to make us and our agents look really good,” concludes McQuillen.

