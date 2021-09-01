5 Real Estate Podcasts to Help You Better Your Business

Many real estate agents have hectic day-to-day schedules. From staging and showing homes to meeting with clients and colleagues, it can be hard to set aside time to learn new strategies and best practices to improve your real estate business.

For agents who are always on the go, podcasts are a great solution for staying updated and educated in an industry that never stops evolving. Whether you’re sitting at your desk or on the road, these podcasts offer everything from the latest social media strategies to top consumer trends to methods for business success—all available from the convenience of your computer or smartphone. Consider checking out these five real estate podcasts to get you started on the road to better business.

RealEdge Podcast

Launched in 2020, RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast brings real estate’s leading professionals together for weekly interviews where guests share strategies for building business and better serving their consumers. Host Daniel Ramsey, founder and CEO of MyOutDesk, provides a platform for these industry leaders to share their success stories. RealEdge provides it’s audience with insightful and candid business-building strategies, inspiration, motivation and hands-on tactics they can employ in their real estate business to increase their success.

Tune into the next episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast here, and check out the collection of past episodes for tips and insights that will help grow your business.

Social Selling Made Simple With Marki

Marki Lemons-Ryhal, global virtual keynote speaker and international best-selling author at ReMarkiTable LLC, is dedicated to providing real estate professionals with social media education and strategies to help build better business. Social Selling Made Simple With Marki is a weekly podcast through which real estate agents can learn how to use social media and today’s top technology resources to sell more homes and help more consumers. Each episode features real conversations with industry leaders, successful agents and coaches, and social media experts, who break down their best strategies to attract clients online, especially through social media platforms.

For the next episode of Social Selling Made Simple With Marki, as well as access to past episodes and links to other educational videos by Lemons-Ryhal, check out her YouTube channel! This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

Secrets of a Smarter MLS

In 2019, following the 13-year success of the webinar program, Secrets of Top Selling Agents, Homes.comlaunched their podcast Secrets of a Smarter MLS. This podcast was designed to inspire collaboration and innovation within the MLS industry. Host Andy Wooley, vice president of Industry Development for Homes.com, invites MLS leaders to share ideas about the intersection of strategy, operations and execution that result in a smarter MLS. Guests on this podcast discuss industry trends, share helpful resources for MLS leaders and offer advice for overcoming organizational challenges.

To listen to the latest episode, and for access to the collection of podcast episodes and webinars, click here or tune in through other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

The Brian Buffini Show

Best-selling author and founder of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini explores the mindsets, motivations and methodologies of success on his podcast, The Brian Buffini Show. This podcast provides real estate professionals with insights from some of the most influential and successful thought leaders throughout the industry, covering tips for success, personal growth and business development. Buffini’s goal is to help his audience tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. Since its release in 2016, the show has reached over 11M downloads in over 180 countries, becoming one of the top business podcasts in the world.

You can listen to The Brian Buffini Show here, with the collection of episodes available on iHeart radio, Google Play and everywhere else you find podcasts.

Real Estate Today

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) launched Real Estate Today in 2017, a podcast dedicated to providing real estate professionals, buyers and sellers with up-to-date, critical and credible information on the real estate market. Hosts Stephen Gasque, manager of Broadcast and Audio Communications for NAR, Melissa Dittman Tracey, contributing editor at REALTOR® Magazine, and Bill Thompson, news anchor for Real Estate Today, interview industry experts and deliver field reports, timely market conditions and the latest trends to their listeners. The goal of this podcast is to open doors to the American dream of homeownership.

Tune into the latest episode of Real Estate Today on NAR’s website, as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Real Estate Today’s flagship affiliate WMAL AM & FM, in Washington, D.C.

