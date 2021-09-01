Steps to Pick a Real Estate Agent

Whether you are trying to sell, invest or want to find your dream home, having a good real estate agent can make all the difference. Unfortunately, not every real estate agent will be the right fit for you and your goals. Here are some tips to make sure you pick an excellent agent for your needs.

Know Your Ideal Outcome

People hire a real estate agent for different reasons, and it is important to understand that your goals may impact your ideal choice in a real estate agent. For instance, what is your ideal outcome? Do you hope to sell your home and move in with family or a partner? Do you hope to sell and purchase a new home? Are you planning your first home purchase, or are hoping to buy a vacation home or investment property? Any experienced agent can guide you through numerous circumstances, but some agents will be more equipped than others to assist and offer advice for nuanced situations. Be ready to explain your goals and ask your prospective agent if they feel confident in that situation.

Phone a Friend

Word of mouth is often a reliable way to find an excellent agent. Friends who are happy with their experience can offer far more insight to a respective agent’s work methods than any advertisement ever could. If you are in the market to sell, ask friends and coworkers who have recently gone through the process. If you are hoping to find an investment property, consider asking your local landlords association for recommendations. Hoping to be a first-time homeowner? Check with your local lender for their recommendations.

Test the Waters

Interview your potentials before committing. A real estate agent is your biggest ally in the home buying process, and you want to make sure that they will take the time to truly go up to bat for you. Try a phone interview to begin, and take note if you cannot reach anyone. A great agent will naturally be busy, but if they delay or do not follow up on your call, this may be a red flag. Pay attention to personality compatibility, as well. If you are soft-spoken, a loud and overeager agent may not be a good fit if you feel that your opinions are being overshadowed.