Tips to Getting Back On Track After a Vacation

Vacations go hand-in-hand with relaxing evenings, wonderful family memories, excellent food and a departure from the normal hustle-and-bustle of daily living. When the vacation is over, though, it can be easy to get overwhelmed when contending with a lack of a schedule; especially if you were gone for an extended period of time. Thankfully, there are some tried-and-true techniques you can use to get back on track after a vacation.

Unpack Strategically

Unpacking can be an even bigger chore than packing, if you’re not careful. To begin, immediately bring your bags into your laundry area so that you can tackle any dirty items right away. Separate any delicates or items that must be dry cleaned so that these can be addressed after the majority of the work is completed. While your laundry is going, put away any unused clothing items and your toiletries. Finish off with the fun part; finding the perfect spot to display your new souvenirs! Tackling your unpacking strategically and immediately will ensure that you’re not unintentionally living out of a suitcase in your own home for the first few days after arriving home.

Evaluate Your Food Plans

Vacation food may taste delicious, but your body is likely craving a balanced home cooked meal. This is particularly true if you’ve been surviving on fast food during a road trip home. You likely feel tired from your trip, but to give your body what it needs to feel energized, be sure to prioritize your food plans. If you were gone for a week or more, this may mean immediately going grocery shopping or making plans for a grocery delivery to ensure that you have fresh food on hand that would have spoiled during your trip.

Stick to Your Routine

It can be tempting to allow yourself time to “settle in” and avoid jumping straight into your regular routines. Whether this means your normal meal planning, fitness or wake up routines, extending your vacation schedule will likely not provide the rest you are hoping for. Instead, it may simply cause more anxiety and frustration because you did not jump back into your normal schedule and may end up further set behind.