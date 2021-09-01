Your Guide to Creating an Elegant Home With Children

There’s no time like the present—and this applies to creating a beautiful home even if you have young children. If your philosophy is to wait until your children are grown to decorate your space, you’re missing out on the opportunity to showcase your style and live in your dream home.Here’s how to create an elegant home that reflects your style, even if your children are in their early years.

Rethink Your Floor Plan

An open floor plan allows you the flexibility to tackle your daily tasks while being able to keep an eye on your children as they play, eat or do homework. In addition, an open space will help you maximize family time together, even if you’re all focused on different activities.

If you want a room for adults only, it’s ok to designate one space as a no-kids zone. Maybe your family chooses to enjoy family meals at the kitchen table, but you save the formal dining room for adults-only date dates and entertainment. In the same vein, giving your children a spot that is just theirs will provide them with a sense of ownership and help sequester their toys and activities. A kid’s space doesn’t have to be an entire room, it can simply be a corner of a family room just for them.

Have Ample Storage

If there’s one truth, it’s that children are the true definition of maximalists. So, having ample storage for their countless toys, tiny treasures, activities and books will do wonders for your space and sanity. Whether it is a set of wall-to-wall built-ins filled with baskets or oversized woven baskets placed strategically around the house, these visually neutral pieces will look intentional while corralling the clutter.

Invest in Durable Fabrics

Performance fabric-clad furniture pieces are the secret to a child-friendly atmosphere. Investing in performance fabric will help your furniture stand up to heavy use, spills and stains. In addition, selecting patterned or textured fabric will further camouflage stains and spills.

Using an outdoor rug in your family’s main gathering space is a pro secret to having a gorgeous rug that provides extra durability.

If you love the look of wallpaper, steer clear of grasscloth or silk options during this stage, as sticky hands can leave lasting damage. Instead, save those materials for the ceilings or select removable wallpaper in common areas.

Strategically Select Your Furniture

Even with children, you can still select investment furniture pieces. To keep little bodies safe, opting for pieces that are round and soft is the best choice. Coffee tables, in particular, can be a hazard for young family members. Instead, swap out glass top tables and sharp edges for a round ottoman in a performance fabric. This is the perfect solution for furniture cruising during the day and a spot for you to kick up your feet and rest a glass of wine on at night.

Shift Your Mindset

Regardless of how carefully you select child-friendly pieces, your home will incur the inevitable wear and tear of a busy household. This creates a house full of patina and tells your family’s story. So, despite a home adorned with performance fabrics, plentiful storage and round edges, sometimes the best childproofing is shifting your mindset.