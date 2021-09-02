Keeping Current to Maintain Your Agentsâ€™ Success

The real estate industry is constantly evolving. Market conditions change, new companies and business models emerge, and advanced technologies are developed and embraced by brokers, agents and our clients alike.

Brokers and managers must recognize the reality of these changes and continually strive to keep their value proposition relevant and impactful. This takes a commitment to evaluating and updating your tools, strategies and activities so that you are always offering effective support to your agents to propel their sales success, and ensure that that success continues to be with you and your company.

Don’t fall into that trap. Your year has a lot of life left in it, and the next four months offer incredible opportunities to connect with clients, gain new listings and create more sales. Stay in the game by doing some, or all, of the following activities to immediately generate more current-year business:

Content Square 1.

Technology and Training: If we’ve learned anything over the past 18 months, it is the importance of being able to conduct business using the technological tools available to us. And beyond tools that are now considered basicsâ€”digital signatures, video calls/meetings, etc.â€”you must stay constantly aware of what other tools are available and being employed by agents across the country and, especially, in your backyard. While implementing all available technologies would be both expensive and unmanageable, it is imperative that you continually evaluate what’s available and ensure that your tech tools and the training to use them remain relevant, fresh and effective for your agents.

Internal and External Marketing: When is the last time that you updated your logo, your marketing catchphrases or even the message boards in your office? Tired signs and dated promotional materials often send an unintentional message of stagnation both to agents and to your market, which can make fresher messaging from another company look like a bright shiny penny. Look around at how you are presenting your messages both internally and externally, and make sure you are presenting an updated image.

Meetings and Activities: Don’t do what you always have done merely out of complacency. Take a moment to consider how you can tweak or change your typical meetings and activities to keep them interesting and effective. This does not necessarily mean that huge changes are always necessary; for instance, I am not suggesting that weekly sales meetings should all be held virtually (I am a believer in maintaining personal contact with your agents as much as possible). What I am saying is that you can and should introduce new and interesting elements to your sales meetings on a regular basis, and continually add new sales, training and bonding activities to your company calendar so that your agents consistently experience current value from your leadership.

Content Square 2.

Your Personal Efforts: Lastly, keep your own efforts current in support of and in connection to your agents. Get outside your own comfort zone and embrace communication styles and business strategies that resonate with them. Whether that means texting, FaceTime, supporting teams or anything else, you must be able to meet your agents where they are at and help them grow in ways that suits them. If that means doing something that you are not used to, that’s okayâ€”your effort will be noticed and will pay off with agent loyalty.

Change and progress are both inevitable and necessary for real estate success. Commit to updating your tools, messaging, activities and personal efforts, and your agents will stay both relevantly successful and consistently appreciative of you and your company’s value.

For agent and team motivation, invaluable sales strategies and exclusive Live + Online Coaching, try my newest affordable and impactful programâ€”PlayBookTM. Click here now for 30 days of free access that will immediately increase agent sales activity and results!

Content Square 3.

Sherri JohnsonÂ is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate, Sherri now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader.Â Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy sessionÂ or visitÂ www.sherrijohnson.comÂ for more information.