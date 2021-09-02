Leah Gibbons Named SVP and General Manager of Brokerage at Howard Hanna

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently created a new position, naming Leah Gibbons as senior vice president and general manager of Brokerage. The position will streamline operations between the various departments in the organization and continue to build strategic initiatives in Howard Hanna’s core markets.

Gibbons holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Communications from Baldwin Wallace University and a Juris Doctorate from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She joined Howard Hanna in 1993 and has held various positions throughout the company including corporate director of Marketing and sales office manager. Most recently, Gibbons held the role of vice president and Ohio East regional manager, where she led the region to more than $1.7 billion in closed sales volume in 2020.

“Leah’s dedication to the industry and our company will truly be demonstrated on a new level as general manager of brokerage,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in a statement. “I look forward to working with her to integrate the best of our family of companies and support our associates and leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity in this role to act as an operational liaison between our departments in our organization and the different market centers across our footprint,” said Gibbons in a statement. “I look forward to working side-by-side with the state presidents in furthering our commitment to growth and innovation and equipping our agents with robust, industry-leading resources, so they may provide the finest real estate experience to all of our homebuyers and sellers.”

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.