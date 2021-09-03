Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adds Affiliate in Bahamas

LX Bahamas Luxury Realty Group is now part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate. The company will add one office and 19 agents and will service the islands of New Providence, Paradise Island, Eleuthera and Exuma.

“We have assembled an elite team of experienced, top tier real estate agents and support staff to ensure unparalleled service and world-class results that represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Jim Bernard, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate, in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a great network and we are excited about what the future holds as we take our brokerage to the next level.”

“Bernard and his team have built an incredible reputation in their market. To have a team that shares our brand’s values of Integrity, Trust, Stability and Longevity, gives me great pleasure in welcoming them to our global network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “Their client-first approach to real estate, coupled with loyalty and fiduciary responsibility to the client creates the long-term success we are looking for.”

