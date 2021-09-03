How the Color of Your Roof’s Shingles Can Affect the Temperature In Your House

Utility bills are often costly, which is why homeowners strive to make their houses as energy efficient as possible. Several factors, including the color of the roof, can influence the temperature inside your home, and thus the amount you spend on heating and cooling.

How Roof Color Affects Indoor Temperature

Generally speaking, a roof with light-colored shingles will reflect sunlight and help keep the interior of the house cool. That’s particularly important in areas that tend to have hot weather year-round. Keeping the living area cool can help homeowners keep costs for air conditioning under control.

A darker-colored roof absorbs more heat from the sun and makes the house warmer. In a climate with cold winters, a dark roof can help keep a house warm so the homeowner won’t have to rely on the furnace all the time. Dark shingles can also help melt snow on the roof.

During the summer, though, a roof with dark shingles can make the attic unbearably hot. Heat can spread to the rest of the house, make the living areas warm and force the air conditioner to work harder to keep it at a comfortable temperature, which can result in high summer utility bills.

How Your Region Can Influence Your Choice of Roof Color

In general, a light-colored roof is a good option for an area that tends to have warm weather during most or all of the year. A roof with darker shingles is better suited to a region with a colder climate.

Many parts of the United States have weather conditions that change dramatically from one season to another. In those regions, a gray roof may be the best option since it can provide some of the benefits of both light and dark colors.

Get Professional Advice

Since a roof is a costly investment and one that you’ll have for many years, or even decades, you want to make the right decision when it comes to color. It’s also important to consider other factors that can affect the temperature inside your home, such as the type of roofing material and the amount of ventilation and insulation.

If you’re planning to replace your roof or you’re thinking about building a house, a roofing contractor or your architect can give you advice on the best color for roofing shingles, as well as other features that can make your home energy efficient. That can allow you to minimize your reliance on the furnace and air conditioner and keep your utility costs in check.