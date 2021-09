Super Home Warranty Company Added to LeadingRE® Network

Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, was selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldĀ® (LeadingRE) for its Solutions Group program as a home warranty provider. Super joins a collection of preferred business resources for LeadingREĀ®ā€™s network of 550 independent real estate firms.

ā€œWeā€™ve built a culture that values innovation and relationships and our strategic partnership with Super has proven beneficial to both our agents and clients,ā€ said Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation and Education at @properties, a LeadingREĀ® brokerage, in a statement. ā€œWith Superā€™s tech-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, our agents can offer more value to our clients and help them protect their investment.ā€

With a data-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, Super has provides coverage, fraud prevention and automationā€”from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

ā€œSuperā€™s blend of technology with concierge-level service makes it an incredibly appealing option that our agents will be excited to introduce to their discerning clients,ā€ said LeadingREĀ® Vice President of Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy in a statement.

ā€œLeadingREā€™s commitment to building trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences is right in line with our companyā€™s mission to improve the homeownership experience and make caring for a home carefree,” said Jorey Ramer, co-founder and CEO of Super, in a statement. ā€œWeā€™re honored to be a part of the network of trusted businesses that LeadingRE brokers, agents and clients can rely on.ā€

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.