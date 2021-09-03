Super Home Warranty Company Added to LeadingRE® Network

Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, was selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) for its Solutions Group program as a home warranty provider. Super joins a collection of preferred business resources for LeadingRE®’s network of 550 independent real estate firms.

“We’ve built a culture that values innovation and relationships and our strategic partnership with Super has proven beneficial to both our agents and clients,” said Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation and Education at @properties, a LeadingRE® brokerage, in a statement. “With Super’s tech-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, our agents can offer more value to our clients and help them protect their investment.”

With a data-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, Super has provides coverage, fraud prevention and automation—from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

“Super’s blend of technology with concierge-level service makes it an incredibly appealing option that our agents will be excited to introduce to their discerning clients,” said LeadingRE® Vice President of Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy in a statement.

“LeadingRE’s commitment to building trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences is right in line with our company’s mission to improve the homeownership experience and make caring for a home carefree,” said Jorey Ramer, co-founder and CEO of Super, in a statement. “We’re honored to be a part of the network of trusted businesses that LeadingRE brokers, agents and clients can rely on.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.