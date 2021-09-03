Which Kitchen Upgrades Can You Do Yourself and Which Should Be Left to a Contractor?

Redoing your kitchen can be a major project, but it doesn’t have to be. There are simple upgrades you can do yourself in a short amount of time with minimal effort, but for some tasks, you’re better off hiring a contractor.

Kitchen Improvements You Can DIY

You can tackle small jobs, such as painting, by yourself. Changing the color on the cabinets and/or on the walls can transform the entire kitchen.

If you decide to repaint your kitchen cabinets, don’t stop there. Take the opportunity to install new handles and drawer pulls. That’s a simple and inexpensive DIY project that can quickly modernize your kitchen.

A backsplash can add character to the room. Installing tile can be a complex and time-consuming process. If you don’t have the skills or the time to tackle that and don’t want to pay a contractor, you can repaint an existing backsplash or buy a backsplash that you can attach with adhesive to achieve the look you want.

You may be able to install new lighting in the kitchen by yourself. Replacing an overhead light or installing lighting under the cabinets can be a simple project if you purchase fixtures that won’t require new wiring.

Replacing the faucet is another simple DIY project. You might be surprised by how much a more modern faucet can transform the appearance of your kitchen.

When You Should Hire a Contractor

If you’re thinking about removing a wall to reconfigure the layout of your kitchen, that’s a job that you should leave to a professional. You may not be able to tell the difference between a load-bearing and non-load-bearing wall, or you may not know how to deal with plumbing or electrical wiring behind the wall you want to remove. A mistake could create a host of expensive problems, as well as a safety hazard. A contractor will know how to handle those issues safely.

Installing new cabinets isn’t as easy as it may seem. Homeowners who try it but don’t have appropriate training often encounter issues when walls aren’t completely straight, or they don’t properly anchor or level the cabinets. Errors can make the cabinets look unattractive, at best. At worst, the cabinets may fall down if they’re not installed properly.

Replacing countertops is another project that you should trust to a contractor. You can buy materials yourself, but installing new counters requires training and extreme care to avoid causing damage.

Be Realistic and Know When to Hire a Pro

If you’re on a tight budget, it’s natural to want to do as much as you can to keep costs down. While there are some kitchen projects that you can do yourself, there are others that should be left to a professional. If you’re considering an upgrade that, if done incorrectly, could result in a safety hazard or a building code violation or would detract from the kitchen’s appearance, your best bet is to entrust the job to a skilled and experienced contractor.