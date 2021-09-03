Why You Should Give Your Contractor Pictures of the Project You Envision

When having your home remodeled, communicating effectively with the contractor is critical. A simple misunderstanding can cause a project to be delayed, go over budget or leave you feeling disappointed with a result that isn’t what you expected.

You should speak with the contractor about what you want your home to look like after the renovation, but words alone may not be enough to clearly convey what you mean. That’s why photos can be extremely helpful.

You May Have Trouble Explaining Exactly What You Want

Even if you can clearly envision how you want your house to look, you may have difficulty explaining it in words. It can be challenging to describe how you want a room to look or how you want people to feel in a space. You may not be able to pinpoint and describe every detail the way you see it in your mind, or you may find it difficult to explain how you want all the features to fit together. Providing photos that clearly depict what you want can help the contractor understand your vision.

You and the Contractor May Not Use the Same Terminology

Contractors are used to installing a wide range of features and working with various materials, but the average homeowner is not, which can lead to a breakdown in communication.

You may not know the specific word that’s used to describe what you want. You may think you know the right word, but it may actually refer to something else. You and the contractor may believe that you’re on the same page, but in reality, the contractor ordered supplies or installed features that weren’t what you wanted.

If that happens, you may have to order new supplies and have the contractor make changes, which can cause the project to fall behind schedule and go over budget. If you can’t afford to spend additional time and money on the renovations, you may have to settle for a result that isn’t what you wanted just to get things done by your deadline and not spend too much.

Use Photos to Communicate With Your Contractor

Describing how you envision your home renovation project can be challenging. Even if you think you’re being clear, there is a lot of room for misunderstandings. Photos can help you and your contractor communicate clearly at the beginning of the project and avoid problems later.

You can find plenty of images of homes online and in magazines. You may also want to use an app that will let you take a photo of your house and make changes digitally, giving you an opportunity to experiment with a wide range of possibilities, figure out which you like best and show the contractor precisely what you want.