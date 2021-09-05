Using Labor Day Weekend to Earn Referrals

Labor Day weekend is here! Successful agents take advantage of any major holiday to reach out to their clients, and Labor Day is no exception. Since most Americans will be off work on Monday, it’s the perfect time to ramp up your referral outreach.

This weekend is usually one of the hottest in real estate, as the Thursday before Labor Day consistently ranks as one of the best days of the year to list a home. How can you use this weekend to stay top of mind and see those referrals roll in? Here are a few ideas:

Go door-knocking. Of course, with the COVID-19 Delta variant taking hold across much of the U.S., this approach requires safety measures. If you’re able to go door-knocking this Monday though, the upside could be enormous considering most people will be home if they are not away on vacation. So be sure to mask up, pack hand sanitizer and be considerate of those who may not be comfortable opening the door when you knock.

Increase your call-arounds. If you aren’t comfortable with going door-to-door in your area, a solid alternative is to up the call-arounds that you tend to do on weekends. How much time do you usually block off for prospecting calls? Double, even triple, that this weekend. Take advantage of Monday, in particular. You’ll likely catch many more people than your normal 9-11 a.m. weekday calls when most people are at work.

Host a barbeque. Like door-knocking, hosting a small event will require having safety precautions in place. Consider only inviting your sphere of influence and keeping the number of guests low. But this weekend is your chance to celebrate summer one more time. In between servings of hot dogs and hamburgers, don’t forget to remind guests about just how useful you can be to them with anything related to their home.

Be sure you’re taking advantage of holidays, like Labor Day, to earn referrals. While many agents will take the weekend off, you can earn a competitive edge over them if you put in some work this weekend.

Agents, what other techniques are you using this weekend to reach out to clients and boost your referrals?



Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.