5 Easy Tips to Boost Your Emergency Savings

If you already have a stable income, use any combination of these five easy ways to stash away extra emergency funds.

Reduce Monthly Bills

Ask for lower interest rates on credit cards and other loans, bundle your bills and examine where you are overspending.

Reassess Credit Card Habits

Pay down balances as quickly as possible and use credit cards as 30-day accounts.

Sell What You Don’t Use

If you’re no longer wearing old clothes or have an extra TV, sell it either online or at a garage sale and squirrel away the cash.

Pick Up a Side Hustle

Sell your skills for extra income. Advertise locally or on websites like Fiverr that let you list your services.

Keep Your Money Safe

A savings account is still the best way to make sure you’ll be able to access the money when you need it most.