5 Self-Care Tips That Will Change Your Life

With these five easy self-care tips from lifestyle coaches, you can kickstart a healthy routine and change your life for the better.

Enjoy Morning Tea

Drinking green tea regularly may lower your risk of developing heart disease. That’s because tea is a major source of naturally occurring, heart-healthy flavonoids.

Stash the Cookie Jar

Replace it with a bowl of fresh fruit, so that when you want a nibble, you’ll reach for an apple, tangerine or banana.

Take a Lunchtime Stroll

Spare 15 minutes in your work day for a brisk walk around your block.

Give Your Eyes a Break

Prevent digital eye strain, dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away.

Refill Your Water Glass

Get into the habit of refilling your water glass every hour to avoid dehydration, dizziness, confusion and low blood pressure.