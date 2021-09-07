7 Ways to Encourage Your Child to Read

Getting a child to read for the pleasure of it can be a hard sell, especially in a time when many kids are challenged with learning remotely, changing rules for in-person classes or other stressful issues. Psychologists and learning experts suggest easy ways to help foster a love of reading.

Keep Books Everywhere – Keep a basket of books in the family room, the bathroom and the car. Choose a mix of picture books, chapter books and even graphic novels, which often appeal to reluctant readers.

Create a Culture of Reading – Bedtime stories are great, but try snuggling in bed with early risers to read a ‘morning story.’ Form a habit of reading after lunch or naptime or set aside 30 minutes in the evening when everyone in the family is expected to curl up with a book.

Read Aloud – Most kids love hearing stories. They are likely to be especially receptive during snack time or lunch. You might even try sitting down and reading aloud while your child is playing with toys.

Let Your Child Turn the Pages – When you read together, let your child decide when to turn the page. That can drastically increase what they get out of a picture book.

Encourage Them to Choose a Book – Take your kids to a children’s book store or the children’s section of the library where they can exercise choice. Bringing home a book they chose themselves makes children more likely to read it or have you read it to them.

Invest in Personalized Picture Books – Reading stories that feature themselves as the main character can increase their desire to read more.