Everyday Swaps for Living a Low-Waste Life

A few simple swaps to reduce consumption may not, in themselves, combat climate change. But, they can help the environment if more consumers get on board with lowering waste. Whether or not you worry about a warming planet, living a more sustainable lifestyle can help you save on the cost of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

Ditch Plastic Shopping Bags – A single-u se plastic grocery bag can take hundreds of years to decompose in a landfill. Switch to reusable washable mesh or fabric bags for grocery shopping.

Stop Buying Paper Towels – Over 254 million tons of paper towels are disposed of globally each year, and for each ton, 17 trees are cut down. Washable cloths are a sustainable and cost-saving alternative. For about the same price, you can buy a couple rolls of single-use paper towels or a pack of 10 washable microfiber cloths.

Use Bamboo Toothbrushes – Dentists recommend replacing toothbrushes every three to four months, which could put over 1 billion non biodegradable toothbrushes in landfills every year. Bamboo toothbrushes have nylon bristles which tend to be softer and healthier for brushing. They are also biodegradable and come in sustainable packaging.

Try Almond or Oat Milk – The dairy industry omits tons of fossil fuels. A quick and healthy way to lower your carbon footprint is to consume less dairy and switch from cow’s milk to almond or oat milk.

Buy Reusable Food Wraps – Instead of plastic wrap or sandwich bags for food storage, use reusable wraps coated in all-natural wax, which can be washed under the sink and used again and again.

Use Metal Water Bottles – Plastic water bottles are terrible for the environment and for your health. Plastic can omit harmful toxins if left in the heat for too long, and some bottled water contains traces of bacteria and lead. Save money and your health by switching to a reusable metal water bottle.

Switch to Reusable Coffee Pods – Single-cup coffee makers are convenient and popular, but the plastic coffee pods they use are not biodegradable. Reduce landfill waste by spooning coffee from the can into reusable pods.