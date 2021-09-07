HUD Allocating $47M to Fight Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded $47.4 million to fair housing organizations across the country under its Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP). The grants will support the efforts of 120 national and local fair housing organizations working to address violations of the Fair Housing Act and helping to end discrimination in housing.

The grant funding will allow the grantees to provide fair housing enforcement by conducting investigations, testing to identify discrimination in the rental and sales markets, and filing fair housing complaints with HUD. In addition, grantees will carry out education and outreach activities to inform the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

“The fair housing groups’ HUD funds are a critical piece of combatting housing discrimination,” said Jeanine Worden, HUD’s acting assistant secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The grants we’re announcing today will enable 120 fair housing groups to combat unfair evictions and other housing practices that violate the Fair Housing Act.”

See the list of grantees here.

HUD is awarding grants in the following categories:

– Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI): $34,556,620 is being awarded to organizations that conduct intake and testing and that investigate and litigate fair housing complaints under the Fair Housing Act.

– Education and Outreach Initiative (EOI): $10,747,218 is being awarded to organizations that educate the public and housing providers about the Fair Housing Act. These grants will also support state and local organizations that enhance fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act.

– Fair Housing Organizations Initiative (FHOI): $2,156,183 is being awarded to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations, particularly organizations that focus on the rights and needs of underserved populations, including rural and immigrant populations.

Source: HUD