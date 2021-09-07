Product Spotlight: Get More Out Of Referrals With Rocket ProSM Insight

As a real estate agent, you know the mortgage process is complex and only made harder when you don’t have visibility once the application is taken. We created Rocket ProSM Insight to help eliminate this pain point.

What Is Rocket Pro Insight?

Rocket Pro Insight allows real estate agents to refer their clients to Rocket Mortgage®.

Once you’ve submitted a referral, you’ll be able to track the status of that client all the way through the process. In addition to visibility, you’ll be able to assist clients by uploading important documentation for the mortgage process.

The Benefits Of Rocket Pro Insight

There are a few benefits to a robust referral tracking system like Rocket ProSM Insight. Let’s run through them!

Client Application Tracking

Agents can use our platform to track the progress of applications that their referrals submit. This allows you to easily let your clients know what comes next.

Loan Status Updates

In addition to the application tracking, you’ll gain insight into the loan status. This is important because if there are any outstanding conditions, you’ll be able to serve as another touchpoint giving clients the message so that the process moves along as quickly as possible and without any hitches.

One of the cool things about Rocket ProSM Insight is that you’re able to upload documents on behalf of your clients in order to clear conditions that might be holding things up. This enables you to be a valued liaison all the way through the process until they get the keys.

Client Approval Letter Adjustment

One of the things we recommend for all of our clients is that they get a solid preapproval that involves a credit check as well as verification of income and asset documentation.

Not only does this save clients from having to provide a bunch of information later on, but you and your clients will know exactly how much they can afford. Moreover, sellers and their real estate agents will know your clients have the financial backing to support their offer.

While this is good, there’s also an art to negotiation. Your job is to get your clients the best possible deal, and you can’t do that if you come out immediately revealing the top end of their budget. Within Rocket ProSMInsight, you’re able to update the offer number up to the full amount of the client’s approval. This way, sellers can be confident without your buyers showing their entire hand.

Why Should You Trust It?

As great as Rocket ProSM Insight is, it’s just one of many benefits of working with Rocket Mortgage. Let’s start with the most practical consideration for real estate agents: helping clients close without a problem.

We’re really good at it. J.D. Power says so. We’ve been awarded the top ranking from J.D. Power for primary mortgage origination 11 years in a row and mortgage servicing each of the last eight years.

The Bottom Line

With Rocket ProSM Insight, you’ll also be able to see any requirements and upload documentation on their behalf. Finally, you can better your negotiating position by changing the amount shown on the approval letter up to the full amount of your client’s approval. And it’s from Rocket Mortgage,

Are you sold on the benefits for you and your clients? Sign up for Rocket Pro Insight today!