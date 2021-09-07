Real Estate Agents: Prepare for Your Future in the Present

Agents, you don’t need a crystal ball to tell you that you must prepare for the future no matter what it holds. There’s no better way than by arming yourself with the knowledge to tackle all types of market fluctuations and learn about the tools you’ll need to compete in a crowded marketplace.

Register today for RISMedia's Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, to hear from more than 75 of the industry's top industry practitioners and leaders to help you prepare for the markets regardless of where they stand in a few days, months and years.



When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the agent-track sessions we’ll be featuring:



How to Improve Your Value Proposition to Avoid Discounting Your Services

In today’s real estate environment, agent commissions are under fire. This panel shares how to elevate your value to avoid having to discount your services.

Moderator: David Knox, David Knox Productions, Inc.

Speakers: Jack Cotton, Cotton Real Estate; DeAnn Golden, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties; Jeremias Maneiro, Jman Seminars; Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty

How to Expand & Engage Your Sphere of Influence Using Social Media

Today’s real estate agents spend a lot of time using social media. But is it helping you generate business? In this session, experts share how to use social media to build relationships and expand your sphere.



Moderator: Darryl Davis, Darryl Davis Speaks/Seminars

Speakers: Tristan Ahumada, Lab Coat Agents; Kathy Ley, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate; Kathrin Rein, Beautiful Miami Real Estate, Keller Williams Miami; Andrew Velez, RE/MAX Advisors

Technology vs. Personal Touch: Finding the Right Balance to Build Long-Term Relationships

Today’s digitally savvy real estate consumers expect their agent to be well-versed in the latest technology. But they also want and need a trusted advisor. In this session, agents share how they’ve mastered the perfect balance of tech and personal touch.



Moderator: Sherri Johnson, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Speakers: Joey Gault, @companies | The Wexler Gault Group; Brian Salem, The Salem Team; Meighan Wise, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

As an attendee, you’ll receive access to the full replays of all sessions, like this track from our Spring Into Action event earlier this year: Agent Track: Pricing Strategies for a Hot Market.

<iframe src=”https://player.vimeo.com/video/534073308″ width=”640″ height=”564″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; fullscreen” allowfullscreen></iframe>

