Upgrade Your Backyard With This Summer’s Outdoor Trends

Looking to upgrade your outdoor space? These five backyard trends will be among the hottest this summer.

Getaway Gardens

The container gardening many Americans experimented with has inspired them to create their own ornamental gardens, social-space gardens, staycation gardens and rustic retreats.

Resort-Inspired Furniture

Whether it’s tropical rattan, loungers or hammocks, beautiful and practical resort-style furnishings are replacing a lot of standard outdoor furniture.

Oversized Outdoor Games

Whether your family loves Jenga, Connect Four, dice or darts, these oversized games will be taking up residence in backyards.

Pizza Ovens

The online search for pizza ovens increased 80% over last year. These ovens will headline a lot of stay-at-home evenings.

Retro Coolers

Beyond being functional, retro coolers can add a modern touch to the patio area and even double as a side table when you need one.