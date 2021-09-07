Upping Your Game: Deliver Competition-Crushing Service

Think about the last time you had a fantastic experience as a customer. Remember how that experience made you feel? Now think about the last time you had a poor experience. The way you think about these two experiences should have a profound impact on how you look at your business and the service your team provides in order to surpass the competition.

When you examine the experience you’re providing clients, remember that every client is worth nearly $75,000 in lifetime revenue. This assumes that clients conduct three home purchases and two home sales (on average) with you over their lifespan. Now that you better understand a client’s long-term value, it’s worth putting in extra effort to keep them happy and fully engaged. Start by updating your systems and processes to provide service that over-delivers in every way.

Your goal as a member of a real estate team is to anticipate your client’s needs before they even know they have one. For example, don’t wait until the day of settlement/closing to review the numbers with your client. At Workman Success Systems, we push our coaches, team leaders and team members to go above and beyond to provide clients with real value.

Here are two simple ways to increase your business:

1. Your customers expect the interactions with you and the information they receive to be delivered in real-time and on any device. Keep up with this trend and you’ll succeed as the market continues to change. Look into adding automated systems (email and text communication) in order to provide information they can access from the palm of their hand.

2. Organize a virtual “what have you improved since moving in” tour where clients can show you around and highlight the many things they’ve done since moving day. Not only will this be fun for the client, but it will also help you step up your service by keeping you involved. It also allows you to suggest vendors for future projects and even ask for referrals.

Simple ways to increase the level of service you provide:

– Vendor recommendations

– Answers to housing-related questions

– Copies of closing documents

– Home anniversary letters

– Home maintenance reminders

– Nosy neighbor program (keeping them up to date on sales in their neighborhood)

– Informational webinars

– BombBomb videos (video messaging)

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. For more information, visit www.Workman-Success.com or email Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com.